Fun fair returns to Sidmouth

The fun fair will be in Sidmouth until Friday evening. Picture: David Rowland Archant

There is more fun to be had in Sidmouth this summer with the return of the fun fair.

David Rowland and his company D&C Attractions have opened on The Ham for four days in the run up to Sidmouth air display on Friday.

The attraction opened on Tuesday (August 20) and will be in operation between 2pm and 9.30pm until Friday.

The fair was last seen in the town back in June.

Mr Rowland says there are new rides and activities for all the family, including a bouncy castle and fun fair games.

The fair is free to enter.