Fun, games and festive treats planned at The Clock Tower

The clock tower cafe in Connaught Gardens.

A day full of fun, games, raffles and prizes has been promised in Sidmouth.

The Clock Tower has organised an all-day event to raise funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare on Wednesday. November 20.

Residents have been invited to Connaught Gardens to enjoy food drinks and cakes all day from 10am.

Sidmouth Hospiscare is a locally-based charity totally relying on donations to support the care of people with life-limiting illnesses in the Sid Valley.

A team of clinical nurse specialists support patients who are registered with a Sidmouth GP within their own homes.

The venue is also hosting a Local and Loyal Weekend on Saturday and Sunday (November 16 and 17).

There will be a showcase of the best local ingredients as well as work on display by local artisan producers.

As well as this, there will also be mulled cider, mince pies and music to get guests in the festive mood.