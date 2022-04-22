Beer holds 'fun night' to fundraise for Ukraine appeal

A night of entertainment is being staged in Beer to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The Beer Arts Groups have put together a programme of music, film, comedy and readings for their ‘Fun Night’ on Friday, April 29 at the Mariners Hall.

Chairman Martin Cox said: “The evening will consist of a wide variety of entertainment performed by various artists living in Beer who have lent their talents in aid of raising funds for the DEC Ukraine appeal.

“The acts will be presented as a mixture of live and filmed performances. We shall also feature an extract from a brand-new comedy play, Mind How You Go, presented by four local actors in the form of a play-reading.

“Music will include a number of well-known songs such as Only a Glass of Champagne and a number of instrumental pieces - blues, rag and classical, featuring Chris Gradwell.

“Filmed items include nonsense poems, amusing monologue, surprising limericks and a funny sketch about WhatsApp.

“Also featured will be a dark comedy filmed during lockdown, and inspired by Staged, the lockdown TV series with David Tennant and Michael Sheen.”

Doors will open at 6.30pm. Tickets are £10, to be bought on the door and/or ordered at beerartsgroup@gmail.com

A card-only bar will be available and revellers are invited to bring a picnic for the interval at 8pm or to pop across the road to the Beer Fish & Chip Shop for pre-ordered food: tel 01297 625774

Beer Arts Groups was formed in 2005 by a group of friends with the aim of having fun through engagement with the arts in all their forms.

They created Beer Film Society in 2006 and it is still going strong now as a separate group.

Martin said: “We have produced plays, cabaret nights with local musicians, made short films, and have other special cultural nights with lots of participation in sketches, poetry and playlets.

“We have a regular monthly play reading group, a Book Club and every week a walking group.

All of these have had the aim of engagement and enjoyment by the participants.

“The events in Ukraine have prompted us to aim to raise funds for the DEC appeal.”