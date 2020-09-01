Funding boost for Ottery’s Coleridge statue project

A perspective drawing of where the statue would be located outside the church. Picture: CHRISTOPHER WAKEFIELD Archant

The Community Grants Panel agreed this morning (Tuesday, September 1) to pledge £5,160 to enable the Coleridge Memorial Trust to fund the crucial first stage of the project.

The trust has already raised £30,000 towards the overall cost of £80,000, but needed to ensure that a further £20,000 was in the kitty so that the initiative could move forward.

A crowdfunding campaign amassed £14,840 and the councillors agreed to make up the shortfall.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, Cllr Helen Parr said: “Coleridge has a tremendous connection to Ottery and I think a statue would be a worthy memorial to him.”

Mike Ferguson from the trust said the decision is ‘a wonderful result for us and the town’ and ‘everything we could have hoped for’.

The trust will now work towards having the bronze, lifesize statue in place outside Ottery church in time for the 250th anniversary of Coleridge’s birth, in October 2022.