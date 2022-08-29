Supermarket 'gives a little love' to nine local charities

Nine charities working in Sidmouth or the wider East Devon area have received a funding boost from Waitrose.

The Sidmouth branch of the supermarket presented each of them with £333 under the latest round of handouts under the company’s Give a Little Love community benefit scheme, which replaced the old ‘green tokens’ initiative.

Each of the donations was given to a charity involved with support or activities for children during the school holidays.

Julie Marish from Waitrose said: “Without schools providing a structure of lunch and lessons, a number of children will face boredom, isolation and hunger.

“That's why Waitrose’s Give a Little Love campaign during the second quarter of 2022 focused on helping families during the summer break.”

The recipients were Sid Valley Food Bank, Devon Young Carers, Dream-A-Way, Sidmouth Sea Fest, Sidmouth Childrens Centre, The Wave Project, Space Exmouth,Project Food in Axminster and Home Start Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

