Supermarket 'gives a little love' to nine local charities

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:37 PM August 29, 2022
Cheque presentation to Home Start

Cheque presentation to Home Start - Credit: Contributed

Nine charities working in Sidmouth or the wider East Devon area have received a funding boost from Waitrose. 

The Sidmouth branch of the supermarket presented each of them with £333 under the latest round of handouts under the company’s Give a Little Love community benefit scheme, which replaced the old ‘green tokens’ initiative. 

Each of the donations was given to a charity involved with support or activities for children during the school holidays. 

Cheque presentation to Space Youth Service

Cheque presentation to Space Youth Service - Credit: Contributed

Julie Marish from Waitrose said: “Without schools providing a structure of lunch and lessons, a number of children will face boredom, isolation and hunger. 

“That's why Waitrose’s Give a Little Love campaign during the second quarter of 2022 focused on helping families during the summer break.” 

Presentation to Sid Valley Food Bank

Presentation to Sid Valley Food Bank - Credit: Contributed

The recipients were Sid Valley Food Bank, Devon Young Carers, Dream-A-Way, Sidmouth Sea Fest, Sidmouth Childrens Centre, The Wave Project, Space Exmouth,Project Food in Axminster and Home Start Exeter, Mid and East Devon. 

Cheque presentation to the Sea Fest organisers

Cheque presentation to the Sea Fest organisers - Credit: Contributed


