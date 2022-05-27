Rock Choir fundraiser for Sidmouth's Admiral Nurse

A fundraising concert for Sidmouth’s Admiral Nurse will take place on Saturday, June 18.

Exeter and East Devon Rock Choir will perform a variety of songs at the Scout Centre in Salcombe Hill Road, starting at 7.30pm.

The £12 admission fee includes a light supper, drinks will be available, and there will be a raffle. Tickets are available from Paragon Books.

The Admiral Nurse service is provided by Dementia UK but has to be paid for by local fundraising. The nurses provide specialist practical and emotional care and support for people with dementia and their families. They use their clinical knowledge to give families the tools and skills to understand the condition.

The Sid Valley’s Admiral Nurse, Tracy Hansford, is funded by the Sid Valley Memory Café, which relies on donations from the public and from organisations including Sidmouth Rotary Club. The café holds a social event at Twyford House every Wednesday afternoon for dementia patients and their families, and also organises outings.