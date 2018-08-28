Fundraising ceilidh for Say No To Sidford Business Park

The band Mischief & Mayhem. Picture: Phil Mills Phil Mills

Event will raise money for a ‘fighting fund’ after appeal was lodged against refusal of planning permission

A ceilidh is taking place later this month to raise money for the campaign against a new business park in Sidford.

Local band Mischief & Mayhem will be playing at the ceilidh at Sidford Village Hall, with caller Olly Davey.

The Say No to Sidford Business Park Campaign is holding the event to bring in money for a ‘fighting fund’ as part of their continuing drive to prevent an industrial estate being built on agricultural land near the village.

It will be at Sidford Social Hall, in Byes Lane, on Saturday, February 23, from 7.30pm, and is suitable for novice ceilidh dancers. The band will also be playing and singing when the dancers need a rest. People are welcome to take their own food and drink as there is no bar, and there will also be a prize raffle.

Tickets are available for £5 by emailing nosidford businesspark@yahoo.com or from The Rising Sun in Sidford; The Red Lion in Sidbury and Paragon Books in Sidmouth.