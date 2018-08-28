Admiral Nurse fundraiser at Kennaway House Sidmouth

Expert jeweller and goldsmith Jethro Marles. Picture: Jennie Marles Jennie Marles

People can bring along interesting items of jewellery for an expert appraisal

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A gourmet afternoon tea, including a talk by a jewellery expert, is to take place at Kennaway House to raise money for the Sid Valley Admiral Nurse.

Goldsmith Jethro Marles is giving the talk, called For Love or Money, and is also inviting attendees to bring an interesting piece of jewellery for him to examine.

But he is advising against bringing anything too valuable or precious; he would rather see unusual or interesting pieces.

Kennaway House will be using its period china and cake stands for the afternoon tea, which deliberately coincides with the national “Time for a Cuppa” campaign to raise awareness of dementia.

The event is being organised by the Sid Valley Memory Café, which works closely with Dementia UK. It takes place at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 2. There are only 80 places available. Tickets are priced at £12.50 and are available from Paragon Books in Sidmouth High Street, or alternatively by telephoning 01395 513313 and 01395 514939.