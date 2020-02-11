'Generous' supermarket customers help students fund trip to Kenya

The students with their cheque from Waitrose, and Community Lead Julie Marish who helped organise the fundraising. Picture: Michelle Cload Michelle Cload

A cheque from Waitrose has taken a group of Sidmouth students closer to their trip to Kenya.

The Sidmouth College students will travel to Kenya next year with Camps International, an organisation giving young people the chance to take part in overseas community development projects.

They will be building new homes and classrooms with local materials, installing new facilities to provide fresh drinking water for local communities, and making items people can sell to make money.

They will spend time with local children, and take part in a week's scuba diving course.

As part of their fundraising towards the trip, the students helped customers at Waitrose in Sidmouth to pack their shopping - and raised £1,849.50.

A total of 18 students from the college each spent a few hours packing shoppers' bags and holding collection buckets at the tills.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The customers were very generous. We would like to thank all those who donated, their contributions are very much appreciated."