Time for Funkifeet to dance the night away at Manor Pavilion

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 May 2019

Funkifeet 2018 dance show at the Manor Pavillion. Picture: Caroline Marshall

Funkifeet 2018 dance show at the Manor Pavillion. Picture: Caroline Marshall

Talented dancers are set to sparkle and shine in their annual showcase.

Some 115 students from Funkifeet Studios will hit the Manor Pavilion stage this weekend.

The youngsters all aged between three and 16 have been hard at work rehearsing the routines for this year's show entitled Sparkle and Shine.

Tickets cost £9 per person, with only a handful of seats remaining.

The shows are at 7pm on Saturday, May 18, and 2.30pm on Sunday, May 19.

See next week's Herald for pictures from the show.

