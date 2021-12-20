News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Number of Devon people on furlough when scheme ended revealed

Adam Manning

Published: 8:36 AM December 20, 2021
New figures show how many people were on furlough in East Devon when the scheme ended at the end of September. 

Statistics published on Friday (December 17) by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show only 3 per cent of workers (1,900 people) in East Devon were being supported by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme when it ended on September 30.

The number of people eligible was 55,300 people.

The rate sits at 3 per cent for all Devon authorities and 1,500 people in Exeter (3 per cent) out of 53,900 eligible.

Since the start of the scheme last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, a total of 11.7 million jobs have been supported by the Job Retention Scheme at various times by 1.3 million employers.

The majority of local authorities had a take-up rate of around (4%) or lower. However, local authorities with the highest take-up rates were double the national average, at 8%.

