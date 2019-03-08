Advanced search

Fun in the sun as Sidmouth Folk Festival begins

PUBLISHED: 15:15 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 02 August 2019

The crowds were entertained in the Market Place Thursday night with Great Western Morris Dancers from Exeter. Picture: Mark Eburne

The crowds were entertained in the Market Place Thursday night with Great Western Morris Dancers from Exeter. Picture: Mark Eburne

Archant

Sidmouth Folk Festival is officially underway as crowds arrive for a week of music and fun.

The crowds were entertained in the Market Place Thursday night with Great Western Morris Dancers from Exeter. Picture: Mark Eburne

Now in its 65th year, the festival launched on Friday (August 2) with musical performances throughout the town.

Venues at Blackmore Gardens, The Ham, Bulverton and more will welcome some of the country's top artists this week.

Crowds enjoyed a look around stalls at The Esplanade and in Blackmore Gardens with businesses from across the county setting up shop for the week.

Food vendors were serving up a wide variety of tasty treats from monkfish nuggets at Sidmouth Trawlers to the Sidmouth 'fatberg' burger at The County Kitchen stall on The Esplanade.

A range of stalls selling crafts, food and other items can be found in Blackmore Gardens. Picture: Clarissa Place

The County Kitchen, which is based in Seaton, had two young helpers as eight-year-old Harry Teed and his brother Jack were on hand to sell its solar-power produced lemonade.

It is the lemonade stand's first festival and hopes to be the perfect thirst quencher for visitors.

The business uses a solar panel to power the battery to its pump which pours the lemonade.

Jack, 10, said: "People are starting to pour in. We used to come here when we were younger."

Sidmouth's floral displays look beautiful in the summer sun. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mum Kim Reynolds said: "We are trying to make it as environmentally friendly as possible. There is no plastic and we use compostable cups and lids."

Performing on Friday include: Lady Maisery, Banter, The Askew, Sisters, Jeff Warner, Alice Jones, Threepenny Bit, Tautas Roks and Ragged Trousers.

Emma Donovan enjoys Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Clarissa Place

Festival go-ers Dave Jones and Rebecca Willson attend Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Clarissa Place

Performers entertain crowds during Sidmouth Folk Festival's first day. Picture: Clarissa Place

Members of the The Fisherman's Mission at their stall. Picture: Clarissa Place

Members of the The Fisherman's Mission at their stall. Picture: Clarissa PlaceMembers of the The Fisherman's Mission at their stall. Picture: Clarissa Place

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine looking around the stalls on Sidmouth seafront. Picture; Clarissa Place

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine looking around the stalls on Sidmouth seafront. Picture; Clarissa PlaceCrowds enjoyed the sunshine looking around the stalls on Sidmouth seafront. Picture; Clarissa Place

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine looking around the stalls on Sidmouth seafront. Picture; Clarissa PlaceCrowds enjoyed the sunshine looking around the stalls on Sidmouth seafront. Picture; Clarissa Place

Performers added to the atmosphere with performances on Sidmouth seafront. Picture; Clarissa Place

Jack and Harry Teed aged 10 and eight with their solar powered lemonade stall. Picture: Clarissa Place

A close up of the Sidmouth fatberg burger. Picture: Clarissa Place

The Sidmouth fatberg looks tastier than usual. Picture: Clarissa Place

