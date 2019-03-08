Open garden to support Admiral Nurse Campaign

A charity supporter will be opening her garden to help raise funds for the Admiral Nurse Appeal.

Barbara Mence in her garden in Woolbrook Park. Ref shs 23 19TI 5726. Picture: Terry Ife Barbara Mence in her garden in Woolbrook Park. Ref shs 23 19TI 5726. Picture: Terry Ife

Barbara Mence is set to participate in this year's National Garden Scheme in August but decided to stage a separate weekend to support Sid Valley Memory Café's campaign.

Alongside her late husband Allan, the pair transformed the steep bank behind their house at 44 Woolbrook Park.

The garden is not wheelchair friendly, and seating is available in every corner of the garden.

Visitors will be able to stop by Rowan Bank between 2pm and 5.30pm on both June 15 and June 16.

Mrs Mence will also take part in the NGS scheme in August as well.

It costs £4 a person to enter, with children under 10 free. Well-behaved dogs on short leads are welcome.

Entry fees and profits from the sale of teas and cakes will be donated to the campaign.

For any further information, call 01395 515587.