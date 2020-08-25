Visit a Sidmouth garden for charity this Bank Holiday weekend
PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2020
Lynette Talbot
The owners of three private gardens in Sidmouth will open them up to the public in aid of Hospice UK over the coming August Bank Holiday weekend, under the annual National Gardens Scheme.
Byes Reach at 26 Coulsdon Road, Fairpark in Knowle Drive and Rowan Bank at 44 Woolbrook Park will be open for half-hour visits between 1pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, August 29, Sunday, August 30 and Monday, August 31. Visits must be booked online.
Lynette Talbot of Fairpark, who also chairs Sidmouth In Bloom, said: “The gardens offer entirely different but wonderful experiences within their own quarter acres.”
Each time slot can accommodate six to eight visitors, but no more, to enable social distancing.
There is wheelchair access at Byes Reach but not at the other two gardens. Byes Reach will also be offering Devon cream teas for sale.
Entry is £2.50 per adult, with no charge for children.
For more information, and to book a visiting slot, visit the National Gardens Scheme website
