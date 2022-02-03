Second Devon MP confirms letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

A second Devon MP has confirmed they have submitted a letter of no-confidence in Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Sir Gary Streeter, the Conservative MP for South West Devon confirmed his decision on Wednesday evening (February 2).

In a statement, he said he had been unable to 'reconcile the pain and sacrifice' of many during coronavirus restrictions with the 'attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street'.

"I previously made it clear in response to the many emails I have received about the parties in Downing Street that appeared to break Lockdown rules, that the wise thing to do was to await the report from Sue Gray," he said.

"This has now been received (albeit in truncated form) and I have made my decision.

"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.

"Accordingly, I have now submitted a letter seeking a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

"I have not come to this decision lightly. It is not my intention to say any more about this matter. I will focus on serving the residents of South West Devon."

It came on the same day fellow Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall, who represents Totnes, also confirmed he had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers.

Should 54 MPs submit letters, a confidence vote would be held over the leadership of Mr Johnson, requiring half of Tory MPs plus one to back him to avoid a leadership contest.

Responding to the news, Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw praised Sir Gary.

He said: "(The) longest-serving Conservative MP in Devon, Sir Gary Streeter, says enough is enough.

"We disagree on much, but Gary is a decent man of integrity, no longer willing to defend the behaviour of the current Prime Minister.

"Time for Devon's other Tory MPs to end their silence."