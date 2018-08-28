Advanced search

Charity receives donation to help keep former homeless citizens stay off the streets

PUBLISHED: 17:15 26 January 2019

Tracey Millar of Sidmouth Print presents a £500 cheque to Paul Swinburn, Deputy Chairman of Gateway. Picture: Gateway

Homeless people in the Sid Valley are set to benefit from hundreds of pounds, after two generous donations this week.

Sidmouth Lions presentation to Gateway. Picture: Sidmouth LionsSidmouth Lions presentation to Gateway. Picture: Sidmouth Lions

Cheques for £500 and £400 were given to Gateway Homeless Action Group by Sidmouth Print and Sidmouth Lions Club, respectively.

The former, which was raised through a town-wide draw with many Sidmouth businesses contributing to the prizes, will be used to help furnish flats of former homeless citizens.

Gateway’s chair Graham Shattock said: “Gateway has already had some good success in housing street homeless people in the Sidmouth area. Quite clearly moving clients into permanent accommodation is a big change and one which is not without its challenges, as they adjust to the things which most of us take for granted.”

Sidmouth Lions also gave £400 to the Sid Valley Food Bank before Christmas and will be holding a fundraiser at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, February 15, when Sidmouth Town Band and guest musicians.

