Charity receives donation to help keep former homeless citizens stay off the streets

Tracey Millar of Sidmouth Print presents a £500 cheque to Paul Swinburn, Deputy Chairman of Gateway. Picture: Gateway Archant

Homeless people in the Sid Valley are set to benefit from hundreds of pounds, after two generous donations this week.

Sidmouth Lions presentation to Gateway. Picture: Sidmouth Lions Sidmouth Lions presentation to Gateway. Picture: Sidmouth Lions

Cheques for £500 and £400 were given to Gateway Homeless Action Group by Sidmouth Print and Sidmouth Lions Club, respectively.

The former, which was raised through a town-wide draw with many Sidmouth businesses contributing to the prizes, will be used to help furnish flats of former homeless citizens.

Gateway’s chair Graham Shattock said: “Gateway has already had some good success in housing street homeless people in the Sidmouth area. Quite clearly moving clients into permanent accommodation is a big change and one which is not without its challenges, as they adjust to the things which most of us take for granted.”

Sidmouth Lions also gave £400 to the Sid Valley Food Bank before Christmas and will be holding a fundraiser at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, February 15, when Sidmouth Town Band and guest musicians.