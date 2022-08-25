Students overcome 'difficult two years' to achieve top results at King's School

GCSE and BTEC students at The King's School have achieved in a 'difficult two years'.

Year 11 students received their GCSE and BTEC results and were praised for overcoming disruption during the pandemic and beyond.

"We are delighted that students have achieved very well, with many individual successes across the ability range," a spokesperson said.

"As a comprehensive school with an underlying ethos of ‘Achievement for All’, we are very pleased to see that a large number of students achieved or exceeded their predicted grades.

"Today we have seen academic achievement that students will be extremely proud of.

"We also saw many students achieving the top grades - grades 8 and 9 (the equivalent of an A*) - in a broad range of subjects, and we are delighted that students have excelled in this way.

"Students now have the opportunity to progress to the next stage of their education, while in September, the school will welcome back the largest year 12 cohort into the 6th Form for some years.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said: “This set of examination results has been achieved in the context of an incredibly difficult two years where the education of these students has been significantly disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These examinations are the first set of external assessments this cohort of students have taken and they have approached this challenge with determination and resilience.

"We could not be prouder of such an inspiring and talented group of young people who have demonstrated that they continued to work hard despite the challenges of the last two years.

"I am also delighted for the parents and staff who have worked so hard to support students whether at home or in the classroom.

"The support surrounding these young people has been tremendous and it has come as no surprise that they have been able to show what they are capable of, even in the face of such adversity."

