Boris Johnson in East Devon: Improving infrastructure, flood defence and Dodgeball as a Christmas film

Improving mobile, transport and education are the top of the Prime Minister's vision for the South West.

Boris Johnson arrived at Darts Farm on Thursday to meet staff and support the efforts of Conservative candidates in the area.

Mr Johnson said more funding would be pledged for roads to transform people's lives and encourage growth.

The prime minister said: "When I look at Devon, I have been driving down this way all my life and the A303 remains basically the same as it was when I was a kid. We have got to deal with the A303. The A358 at Taunton. There are many, many schemes. The A30

"I think that roads cam be transformative in people's lives. I want to see better bus network. We're putting money into rural bus networks

"Take all that together what do you want? You've got an agenda designed to create a platform for growth and to allow brilliant businesses like this one to have the confidence.

"Why is it so successful? It's partly because it is a wonderful place, its in a very handy place for the M5, its well served by roads - improve the roads, improve the infrastructure and you give businesses confidence to grow and invest.

"You create high skill jobs, take the economy forward. Create high skill jobs, create businesses, what do you get? Taxation, to pay for fantastic infrastructure."

On coastal erosion, he promised £4billion of investment into better flood defences across the country which could extend to schemes such as Sidmouth's beach management plan.

When asked if the funding would extend to projects such as Sidmouth's beach management - which requires another £1.5million to be raised by next year

The Prime Minister said: "If it comes under the category of flood prevention it qualifies."

Prospective candidate Simon Jupp said the prime minister had promised an additional £200 per pupil in Devon.

The Prime Minister said his focus still remained on securing Brexit which was 'the biggest drag anchor' on the area and country.

He said: "It's taking the oomph out of the UK economy we can get it back if we get Brexit done and move on. We have a great deal, we are ready to go.

He said the UK had the most 'radical' to tackle climate changed and believed the country could become carbon neutral by 2020.

He added further boost to investing hospitals, with seed funds for hospital trusts in North Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.

If elected he said the government would provide 143 new officers in Devon and Cornwall.

And the best Christmas movie according to the prime minister?

He said: "I don't know. I love Dodgeball. Not for Christmas. Trading Places is quite good or the Great Escape. The advantage of our Brexit deal is we can make our escape by Christmas.

"It's like all good things at Christmas, slam it in and it will be done."