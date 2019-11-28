Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has arrived in East Devon in support of his party's prospective candidate.

Mr Johnson joined Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate for East Devon at Darts Farm on Thursday (November 28).

The Prime Minister visited Chumleigh College in North Devon this morning.

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate for East Devon, said: "He is a huge fan of Devon, he used to swim in the River Exe as a kid which is pretty cool.

"I would say we have got a huge champion in 10 Downing Street next month if we elect Boris Johnson as our Prime Minister."

Neil Parish, Conservative candidate for Tiverton and Honiton said: "Its just good to have him down here.

"Love or hate Boris he is infectious - he has that something about him that cheers up to get on with life.

"That is what he does. He will be to really spur us on and make sure we hold here."

The full list of East Devon Parlimentary Candidates is: Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit) Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate) and Claire Wright (Independent).

