'East Devon is in my blood' - Independent Parliamentary candidate aim to be 'strong' constituency MP

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright Matthew Davison

An Independent Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) is stating her position on Brexit, the NHS and support for young people and the vulnerable in her bid to become East Devon's MP.

After coming second in the 2015 and 2017 elections, Claire Wright says she is not contemplating losing this time around on Thursday, December 12.

Ms Wright's results in both elections make her the most successful Independent PPC in the country, by more than 10,000 votes.

She began preparing her campaign last year and says being an MP is being a councillor on a wider senior level.

If elected, her first private members bill would focus on crimes against nature.

Ms Wright said: "I need to make my position on Brexit clear, that's the big issue of the moment. My position is I want to remain, I support a confirmatory vote. I would want there to be whatever deal there is on the table plus remain.

"I say where I stand on the NHS, vulnerable people, young people, these are the key things. My manifesto is based on two surveys I have done.

"I'm local, I have been living in East Devon. East Devon is in my blood this is where I live and where I love living."

Her political career began in 2009 after being elected onto Ottery Town Council.

She was a district councillor between 2011 and 2015 before stepping down and has successfully contested her Devon County Council seat in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

At her official launch on Saturday (November 2) Ms Wright received the backing of former Independent Martin Bell, former MP for Taton.

The mum-of-one said: "I feel confident this time. I did not back in 2017 or 2015 I'm going to win this time, it just feels right.

"I have been in politics 10 years, I haven't just decided at the beginning of the year I want to be an MP.

"I'm not contemplating losing, I do not know that sounds, but I cannot see myself not winning here. I hope I do not eat my words

"It's my experience of being a councillor. An MP is a councillor on a much wider senior level, representing people concerns working for people and put them first.

"I'm Independent I have always put people first. I do not have a party line to carry out.

I'm going to have influence. For the most part I focus on being a really strong constituency MP, that's my motivation."