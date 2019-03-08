General Election 2019: 'Climate change' is political priority for East Devon Green Party candidate

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party to become East Devon's MP. Picture: Green Party Archant

A farmer putting his focus on the climate emergency has been unveiled as the Green Party candidate.

Henry Gent will represent the party at the polls on December 12.

The 61-year-old is a farmer and lives in Broadclyst, where he has lived all his life.

He said agricultural policy and the challenge of global warming are his top priorities.

As a result, he has changed his lifestyle, and the farm business by building two dwellings on the farm to Passivhaus standards.

Passivhaus construct buildings to use very little energy for heating and cooling.

Mr Gent said: "Family life and the family farm are the centre of my life, and the long-term future means everything to me.

"My political priority is to be able to look future generations in the eye when they ask me what I did in the climate emergency."

The Green Party candidate has been a trustee of local charities, the chair of a local grain storage cooperative, and the 2018 winner of the Chairman's Award for the outstanding contribution to the Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative.

He is involved with various initiatives within his parish to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and he chairs the parish council's committees for communications and traffic.