Advanced search

General Election 2019: 'Climate change' is political priority for East Devon Green Party candidate

PUBLISHED: 11:17 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 11 November 2019

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party to become East Devon's MP. Picture: Green Party

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party to become East Devon's MP. Picture: Green Party

Archant

A farmer putting his focus on the climate emergency has been unveiled as the Green Party candidate.

Henry Gent will represent the party at the polls on December 12.

The 61-year-old is a farmer and lives in Broadclyst, where he has lived all his life.

He said agricultural policy and the challenge of global warming are his top priorities.

As a result, he has changed his lifestyle, and the farm business by building two dwellings on the farm to Passivhaus standards.

Passivhaus construct buildings to use very little energy for heating and cooling.

Mr Gent said: "Family life and the family farm are the centre of my life, and the long-term future means everything to me.

"My political priority is to be able to look future generations in the eye when they ask me what I did in the climate emergency."

The Green Party candidate has been a trustee of local charities, the chair of a local grain storage cooperative, and the 2018 winner of the Chairman's Award for the outstanding contribution to the Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative.

He is involved with various initiatives within his parish to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and he chairs the parish council's committees for communications and traffic.

Most Read

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

20mph speed limits will improve school safety

One of the new signs installed. Picture: Stuart Hughes

New year honour for John

John Varley, estates director of Clinton Devon Estates.

Police have completed active searches in Sidmouth for missing Tanya

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on the evening of Tuesday, February 6

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

20mph speed limits will improve school safety

One of the new signs installed. Picture: Stuart Hughes

New year honour for John

John Varley, estates director of Clinton Devon Estates.

Police have completed active searches in Sidmouth for missing Tanya

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on the evening of Tuesday, February 6

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies’ st XI win top-of-the-table clash with Exe III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

General Election 2019: ‘Climate change’ is political priority for East Devon Green Party candidate

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party to become East Devon's MP. Picture: Green Party

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

20mph speed limits will improve school safety

One of the new signs installed. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Ian Ingleheart crowned Wiscombe Park 2019 Championship winner

Wiscombe Park trophy winners (left to right) Jo Clarke; Martyn Pike; Jonathon Wright; Ian Ingleheart; Tom New; Rodney Thorne; Adrian Lewis; Hayley Thorne. Picture NIGEL COLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists