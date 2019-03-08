Advanced search

'Generous' support for youth mental health project

PUBLISHED: 13:43 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 28 October 2019

Di Fuller

A group set up to improve the mental health support for young people in the Sidmouth area has received several offers of help.

The Wellbeing and Health Action Team (WHAT) called on local businesses, voluntary groups and other organisations to come on board.

At an open meeting on Thursday, October 17, several people said they could offer help with developing mental health provision, mentoring, holding workshops for young people and their parents, and providing drop-in centres.

Councillor Stuart Hughes promised £500 from his county council locality budget, and Sidmouth Parish Church said it would support the project through its advent/Christmas appeal.

Di Fuller, chairman of the Sidmouth Health and Care Forum which set up WHAT, said: "We discovered that we have an enormous number of skilled people who generously wish to help improve local provision of mental health support for young people in the Sid Valley."

Anyone who would like to get involved with the project or help with funding can contact Mrs Fuller on di_fuller@hotmail.com

