Documentary of 'obscure' folk composer to be screened during Sidmouth Folk Festival

The life of George Butterworth is the centre of a documentary film set to be premiered at Sidmouth's Radway Cinema during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Hajdukino Productions Archant

The life of a folk song collector and composer is the focus of a new documentary to be released during Sidmouth Folk Festival.

All My Life's Buried Here - The Story of George Butterworth will have its premier at Sidmouth's Radway Cinema on Sunday, August 4.

Mr Butterworth became a major collector of English folk songs and dances before 1914 owning more than 300 tunes.

The 31-year-old was also a composer and became friends with known writers and singers of the time including Ralph Vaughan Williams, Cecil Sharp and the Karpeles sisters, before volunteering in the British Army.

The collector was among the million of soldiers who died during World War One, killed by a sniper's bullet during the Battle of the Somme.

He was buried where he fell in Pozieres, France, and his remains have never been recovered.

The film has been directed by Stewart Morgan Hajdukiewicz using unseen archive material, footage and letters and memoirs in an 'overdue' documentary.

The film will be shown at Scott Cinemas in Barnstaple on August 25 and Bristol on September 8.

The Sidmouth screening will begin at 7.30pm and followed by a director's Q&A on stage.