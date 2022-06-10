Gerway Close celebrate Queens Jubilee
- Credit: David Marjoram
Gerway Close Platinum Jubilee Street Celebrations were certainly not dampened by the dull weather.
At midday on Sunday (June 5), residents bedecked in red, white and blue attire gathered to watch the unveiling of the plaque commemorating the planting of the Gerway Christmas Tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.
Resident Martin Stockley, sporting a homemade crown bejewelled with fruit pastilles, congratulated three-year-old Alexander Jordan who unveiled the plaque with great panache. Everyone raised a glass and cheered The Queen.
A finger food buffet provided by the residents followed and was also tackled with panache.
Highlights of the afternoon included the judging of the homemade royal crowns - winners were Jasmine and Jacob Allwood.
A game of pass the parcel for the younger ones took place.
There was also a Royal cake made by Bev Harrison and Royal Cupcakes made by Liz Williams.
Most Read
- 1 Sidmouth ‘LinkedIn Local’ event hailed a success
- 2 Grants available to make your home more energy efficient
- 3 Review: Mica Paris performs at Sidmouth International Blues and Jazz Festival
- 4 Warning over future of recycling centres if government anti-flytipping measures enforced
- 5 East Devon District Council leader joins national Lib Dems ahead of by-election
- 6 Police appeal as officers investigate public order offences at Exeter City fixture
- 7 Ottery events mark the Queens Jubilee
- 8 Fire Beacon Hill lives up to its name for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
- 9 Sainsburys Ottery confirm whether or not overnight parking is allowed
- 10 Sidmouth enters the Jubilee spirit with huge street party
The event also offered residents the chance to catch up with neighbours and to meet new ones in the close
Thanks go to the organisers Bev, Liz & Marje & everyone for coming.