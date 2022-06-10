Gerway Close celebrate Queens Jubilee

The Gerway Christmas Tree was planted by Martin Stockley and three year old Alexander Jordan who unveiled the plaque - Credit: David Marjoram

Gerway Close Platinum Jubilee Street Celebrations were certainly not dampened by the dull weather.

At midday on Sunday (June 5), residents bedecked in red, white and blue attire gathered to watch the unveiling of the plaque commemorating the planting of the Gerway Christmas Tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Resident Martin Stockley, sporting a homemade crown bejewelled with fruit pastilles, congratulated three-year-old Alexander Jordan who unveiled the plaque with great panache. Everyone raised a glass and cheered The Queen.

A finger food buffet provided by the residents followed and was also tackled with panache.

Highlights of the afternoon included the judging of the homemade royal crowns - winners were Jasmine and Jacob Allwood.

A game of pass the parcel for the younger ones took place.

There was also a Royal cake made by Bev Harrison and Royal Cupcakes made by Liz Williams.

The event also offered residents the chance to catch up with neighbours and to meet new ones in the close

Thanks go to the organisers Bev, Liz & Marje & everyone for coming.