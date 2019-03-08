Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 October 2019
Decisions on where thousands of new homes could be built, whether in the shape of a new town or series of new villages, have been delayed until next year.
The concept of a 'network of linked villages', referred to as Clyst Villages, being built in the north-west of East Devon will be explored as part of the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan (GESP).
The GESP, earmarked for adoption in 2022, will lay out where larger housing developments - of 500 homes or more - could go, with the aim of building 57,000 new properties across the four council areas, until 2040.
A list of potential locations for large developments was due to be released in June but has been put back to June 2020.
In September 2018, East Devon District Council's strategic planning committee endorsed principles for growth in the area to the north of Exmouth and the west of Ottery St Mary.
No decision has been taken as to whether a new town, a series of new villages, or expanding existing villages would be the preferred option.
Across the Greater Exeter Area, 2,661 new homes a year will need to be built, with 885 in East Devon, 777 in Teignbridge, 636 in Exeter and 363 in Mid Devon.
The East Devon villages of Poltimore, Huxham, Clyst St Mary, Clyst St George, Ebford, West Hill, Woodbury, Woodbury Salterton, Exton and Farringdon are within the 'north-west quadrant'.
East Devon District Council's strategic planning committee met on Tuesday morning (October 22). It unanimously recommended to the cabinet that the district supports the Exeter and East Devon Garden Communities status. The status makes the area eligible for 'garden communities' funds from the Government and in May £750,000 was awarded to explore development opportunities. Around £50,000 of funding has been granted to East Devon.
Cllr Mike Allen said: "With the Exeter and East Devon Garden Communities bid, Exeter is getting 12,000 homes but between the rest of us, we have to divvy up 8,000 homes. It is important to look at where the Clyst Villages development will go, as I am very concerned about what is an excellent idea doesn't get hijacked into allocation of land into places where we don't want it."
