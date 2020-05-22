Advanced search

Get creative with the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 May 2020

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Stay at the home and get creative for Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020

The event’s organisers have invited everyone to get creative and send in photos of their work to be in with a chance of winning some special prizes.

As part of the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event, residents have been asked to create a ‘life below the water’ picture or a ‘below the water’ cake creation.

Residents have also been asked to share their favourite seasonal and sustainable fish recipes – entries will be tested and judged for inclusion in its Creativity on the Coast recipe book.

Anyone who would like to take part should share a picture of their entry on social media and tag Sidmouth Sea Fest with their name and age.

Alternatively, entries can be emailed to info@sidmouthcoastalcommunityhub.org.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting the Sidmouth Herald Facebook page or www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Demand soars for Sarah’s face masks as coronavirus lockdown eases

Sarah Yates who is making face masks. Picture: Sarah Yates

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

