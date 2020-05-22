Get creative with the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event

Stay at the home and get creative for Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020

The event’s organisers have invited everyone to get creative and send in photos of their work to be in with a chance of winning some special prizes.

As part of the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event, residents have been asked to create a ‘life below the water’ picture or a ‘below the water’ cake creation.

Residents have also been asked to share their favourite seasonal and sustainable fish recipes – entries will be tested and judged for inclusion in its Creativity on the Coast recipe book.

Anyone who would like to take part should share a picture of their entry on social media and tag Sidmouth Sea Fest with their name and age.

Alternatively, entries can be emailed to info@sidmouthcoastalcommunityhub.org.

