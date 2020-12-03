Get into the spirit this Christmas at The Donkey Sanctuary

Over the festive period visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary are encouraged to book online as visitor numbers will be limited to ensure the sanctuary complies with Covid-19 rules. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Edoardo Santangelo

The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth has Christmas all wrapped up this December.

The charity’s international headquarters will be open every weekend throughout December and on a daily basis during the Devon school Christmas holiday period.

The charity’s popular Christmas service, Carols by Candlelight, will now take place online as a result of Covid-19.

The virtual service will be held on Friday, December 11, from 6pm, and forms part of an evening broadcast of the award-winning event, Sanctuary From Your Sofa, that will come live from the Sidmouth site. The event will be hosted on the charity’s website and social media pages.

Over the winter months, The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth will be open to visitors each weekend and during Devon school holidays, until the end of March 2021.

During the Devon school Christmas holidays, the Sidmouth sanctuary will open daily from Saturday, December 19 to Monday, January 4, 2021, (excluding Christmas Day), during which time visitors will need to pre-book their free entry tickets via The Donkey Sanctuary’s website: thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk.