Advanced search

Get into the spirit this Christmas at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 December 2020

Over the festive period visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary are encouraged to book online as visitor numbers will be limited to ensure the sanctuary complies with Covid-19 rules. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Over the festive period visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary are encouraged to book online as visitor numbers will be limited to ensure the sanctuary complies with Covid-19 rules. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Edoardo Santangelo

The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth has Christmas all wrapped up this December.

The charity’s international headquarters will be open every weekend throughout December and on a daily basis during the Devon school Christmas holiday period.

The charity’s popular Christmas service, Carols by Candlelight, will now take place online as a result of Covid-19.

The virtual service will be held on Friday, December 11, from 6pm, and forms part of an evening broadcast of the award-winning event, Sanctuary From Your Sofa, that will come live from the Sidmouth site. The event will be hosted on the charity’s website and social media pages.

Over the winter months, The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth will be open to visitors each weekend and during Devon school holidays, until the end of March 2021.

During the Devon school Christmas holidays, the Sidmouth sanctuary will open daily from Saturday, December 19 to Monday, January 4, 2021, (excluding Christmas Day), during which time visitors will need to pre-book their free entry tickets via The Donkey Sanctuary’s website: thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Get into the spirit this Christmas at The Donkey Sanctuary

Over the festive period visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary are encouraged to book online as visitor numbers will be limited to ensure the sanctuary complies with Covid-19 rules. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Shop local appeal from Ottery’s Mayor

Ottery St Mary's Christmas Lights 2020. Picture:Vicky Johns

Queen’s platinum jubilee will be ‘bigger than anything we’ve organised before’ says Sidmouth chamber

Sidmouth town centre. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Q&A with Ottery St Mary boss

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Thumbs up for football at Sidmouth Town

Action from the Sidmouth Town 6-0 South West Peninsula League Premier East win over Stoke Gabriel. Picture: MARK EBURNE