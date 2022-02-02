More 'giants' for Sidmouth community events: the next big idea?

Community groups, clubs and businesses in Sidmouth are being invited to create figures of ‘giants’ that could feature in local events.

The figures of Prince George and Princess Sabra, made by Sid Vale Community Productions (SVCP), have made appearances at Sidmouth Folk Festival and during walkabouts on other occasions. They have proved popular with local residents and visitors alike.

Many other UK towns and cities, as well as those in other European countries, have giants that feature in their carnivals and festivals.

At the last Zoom meeting of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, the secretary of SVCP John Flanagan spoke to the group about the idea of encouraging more local organisations to make their own giants, perhaps representing their business or field of activity. He suggested that there could be a competition for the best giant, or a ‘giants weekend’.

He said: “We do think that more giants would be good publicity for Sidmouth and events using them would be the ideal way to progress.”

The chairman of Sidmouth Town Council Ian Barlow, who attended the Zoom meeting, said he could think of several local events the giants could fit into well. He said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea, great for community events.”

Mr Flanagan is now in the process of creating web pages with descriptions of how SVCP designed and built their giants, Prince George and Princess Sabra.

He said: “We did use a lot of recycled material, but also had to buy some parts, but none of it was expensive. The biggest single expense is probably bolts to allow it to be taken apart and reassembled. However, since we built them, we've added loudspeakers to allow them to 'talk', which costs a bit more.

“The giants are now an annual feature of whatever we are up to at the time, and having talked to visitors to the town who have seen them, have been encouraged to take this further. We have been invited to 'visit' other giants, both in the UK and Europe, but events have so far prevented us from following this up.”

Any local business or other organisation with an interest in creating their own giant figure for carnivals, festivals and community event is invited to contact John using the email address tekyinblack@yahoo.co.uk