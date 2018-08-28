African Dance workshop in Sidmouth

African dancer and instructor Louis Eboa. Picture: Mundi Dance Mundi Dance

Learn with a ‘wonderful and inclusive’ African dance teacher, to the accompaniment of live drumming

If you want to exercise more and would like to try something different, why not go along to an African dance workshop?

It is taking place in Sidmouth next Saturday (February 2) and if there is enough interest, it could become a monthly event.

The workshop will be led by African dance teacher Louis Eboa, and there will be live drumming to accompany the movement.

Organiser Ursula Monn said: “The workshop is suitable for all levels. Louis is a wonderful and inclusive teacher, who encourages everybody to enjoy the moving, and participants can take the dancing at their own energy level and fitness. Usually we dance bare foot, if not bring comfortable trainers or something of that sort, and comfortable loose clothing to dance in.”

The workshop costs £15 and takes place at the Unitarian Meeting House in All Saints Road from 2pm until 4pm, and it is important to book a place. For more information or to book a place call Ursula on 01395 579436.