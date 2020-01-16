Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues
PUBLISHED: 17:20 16 January 2020
Archant
Glass panels will be exposed to the elements to see if they are robust enough to form flood defences in Sidmouth.
As work to progress the Sidmouth and East Beach Management Plan continues, temporary glass splash defence test panels will be installed from Monday (January 20) on the existing sea wall between the York Street and Fore Street junctions.
A temporary sign will be installed near to the panels to explain what the panels are there for and to invite comments.
Following the test, East Devon District Council's project team and flood defence consultants Royal Haskoning DHV will assess how the panels performed and will also review feedback from the public.
Cllr Geoff Jung said: "It is acknowledged that a single solid barrier would have some visual impact on Sidmouth's promenade.
"It is anticipated that glass panels may well provide a solution to the required protection and not impede the visual aspect of the much-loved and historic promenade."
More information on the glass panels to follow
