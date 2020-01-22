Glass splash defence panels installed
PUBLISHED: 13:47 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 22 January 2020
Alex Walton
As work to progress the Sidmouth and East Beach Management Plan continues, temporary glass splash defence test panels have been installed on the existing sea wall.
The glass panel has been installed on the esplanade between the York Street and Fore Street junctions.
It has been installed to test whether glass can be used to reinforce Sidmouth's sea defences on the line of the existing short wall.
The panel is expected to be in place until late spring.
Following the test, East Devon District Council's project team and flood defence consultants Royal Haskoning DHV will assess how the panels performed and will also review feedback from the public.
Cllr Geoff Jung said: "It is acknowledged that a single solid barrier would have some visual impact on Sidmouth's promenade.
"It is anticipated that glass panels may well provide a solution to the required protection and not impede the visual aspect of the much-loved and historic promenade."
