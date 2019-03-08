Sidmouth PT’s goal to help others reach fitness dreams

Each week the Herald will be featuring a local business and this week we hear from Zara Tsigarides of ZTfit Studios.

Tell us about yourself

My road into training came with an interest in health and fitness and a fascination with human development. I qualified as a trainer and sports therapist over 10 years ago and soon after set up my business. Since then we have acquired a fantastic studio where we have the space and equipment to give everyone that bespoke service they deserve. I live in the beautiful town of Sidmouth with my partner.

Tell us about your business.

ZTfit studios is a private health and fitness studio which offers personal training, sports therapy, group sessions and health and wellness appointments. Each client I work with has their very own unique goals, which is a privilege for me to be part of. At the studio we train all ages with currently the youngest being 14 years up to in their 70s. Our website is www.ztfit.co.uk and has all the services we offer as well as a free home fitness programme to try. I’m at the end of completing a mindfulness course which will enable me to incorporate that into sessions to help clients further.

Where do you see yourself in five years? What are your aims and goals?

Continuing to grow this business and make physical and mental wellbeing accessible to a wide spectrum of people in and beyond Sidmouth.

What’s the most interesting part of your job?

Seeing the transformative progress in clients, whether it be in personal training, helping someone through sports therapy or improving their self confidence. It is great to be able to see the positive changes. Not only that but developing my healthy recipes is a great part of my work.

Tell us something that might surprise people about yourself or your business?

Alongside the studio, I help run a care home we own in Devon which is completely different to fitness training and therapy but nevertheless equally as rewarding. Introducing fitness and mobility sessions in care homes has been something that I have worked on in the past and been a great success.

Email info@ztfit.co.uk