Ottery school earns gold for sporting achievement

King's school year 7 pupils in their PE Kit. Ref sho 48 19TI 5200. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A year of sporting success has netted The King's School a top Government award.

The school's PE department has been given a gold award by the School Games Mark, a government scheme facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust.

The award was launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across its school and into the community.

Pupils and sports teams have won a number of titles in the last year across athletics, badminton, Boccia, football, hockey and school competitions.

More than 64 per cent of students have represented The King's School in an inter-school event and more than 80 per cent in inter-house sports contests.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said: "With over 60 per cent of young people active in school clubs and inter-school competition in 2018-19, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made many of our and our local primary partner competitions possible.

"As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.

"A special thanks to our wonderful students for their enthusiasm and commitment, the parent body for their extensive support and backing, our staff who regularly go 'above and beyond' in so many ways."

The school's achievement includes:

-Devon U16 Boy's Badminton champions, and South West regional bronze medalists

-King's School boccia teams: Devon Finals gold and silver medals, South West finals gold and silver medals. National Schools Boccia Finals - bronze medalists.

-Devon U15 indoor cricket finals bronze medalists

-East Devon athletics championships - team trophies in year seven boys, year nine boys and year nine girls

-More than 200 students (20 per cent) involved in School Games leadership and officiating

-East Devon Cross Country Championships 2018/19 year seven girls , intermediate girls and senior girls team trophies, intermediate boy's champions

-U13 East Devon Indoor athletics champions

-Devon Summer School Games 2019 U13 grass track cycling champions,

-Devon Summer School Games 2019 silver medalists in super eight junior athletics competition

-East Devon U16 boy's handball champions

-U12 boy's football East Devon Champions

-U12 girls A & B East Devon hockey champions, U15 girls East Devon hockey champions

-U13 boys East Devon hockey champions

-Successful teams at 35, 45 and 55 mile Ten Tors event