Gourmet burger service launched in Sidmouth

The Clock Tower Cafe, Connaught Gardens Archant

A new gourmet burger service has been launched in Sidmouth.

A Sidmouth business is opening a new option with an online burger service.

The Clock Tower, in Sidmouth, is running its new service, called FEAST, from today.

It will be offering gourmet burgers, as well as hot food takeaway and deliveries.

The menu offers a wide range of options and some dietary requirements can be accounted for.

Customers can order online at feast-fest.com or call 07522 042938