No Government appeal against High Court ruling on care home deaths

Cathy Gardner (2nd left) and Fay Harris (2nd right), whose fathers died from Covid-19, leave the Royal Courts of Justice, central London - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The Government has said it will not be appealing against the High Court ruling that its care home discharge policies at the start of the Covid pandemic were unlawful.

Sidmouth woman Cathy Gardner brought the case against the Government, along with Fay Harris. Both of their fathers had died of Covid in care homes.

Last Thursday, April 28, the High Court ruled that policies in March and early April 2020 were unlawful because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

Following the ruling, the former health secretary Matt Hancock apologised for people's ‘pain and anguish’ but his spokesman said the case ‘comprehensively clears ministers of any wrongdoing’.

On Wednesday, May 4, the Government said it would not be pursuing an appeal.

A spokesperson said: "The Government notes the court's judgment and that the court dismissed most aspects of the claimants' judicial review.

"While we are disappointed that the court did not accept all of the points we put before it, we do not see a public interest in an appeal on those points, as the right place for these matters to be considered is the public inquiry.

"Our thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Our aim throughout has been to protect the public from the threat to life and health posed by Covid and we specifically sought to safeguard care home residents."

On hearing the news, Dr Gardner said: “This is not a surprise given that they provided no evidence to defend the policy. What is sickening is that they are still claiming to have protected care homes despite providing no evidence that they did anything other than increase the risks.”

In the early part of the pandemic in 2020, patients were rapidly discharged into care homes without testing, despite the risk of asymptomatic transmission, with Government documents showing there was no requirement for this until mid-April.

The judges said there was no evidence that Mr Hancock - or anyone advising him - addressed the issue of the risk of asymptomatic transmission to care home residents in England, or that he considered or was asked to consider the question of isolating asymptomatic admissions.

However, they added that the "growing appreciation that asymptomatic transmission was a real possibility ought to have prompted a change in Government policy concerning care homes earlier than it did".

They pointed out that these risks were highlighted as early as March 13 by figures including the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, who said it was "quite likely".

In a previous statement, Mr Hancock's spokesman said Public Health England had failed to tell ministers about asymptomatic transmission and he wished it had been brought to his attention sooner.