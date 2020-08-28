Advanced search

Doctors reassure patients over GP surgery visits

PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 August 2020

Consultation with a doctor

Consultation with a doctor

psphotograph

Face-to-face appointments are still available at Devon’s GP surgeries, but patients should contact practices by phone or online first

Doctors say people should only go to hospital A&E departments in an emergency.

Dr Simon Kerr, a GP at Coleridge Medical Centre in Ottery St Mary, said: “In most cases when a patient contacts their local practice, doctors will talk to them by phone, video or online in the first instance.

“This may be different from what people are used to, but often enables a faster response and is vitally important as a measure to help keep patients and practice staff safe.

“If your doctor needs to see you in person, they will do; face-to-face appointments are still happening across Devon where they are needed.

“Many of our patients have really appreciated phone and online consultations, praising them for being more convenient and reducing the need to travel.”

All patients will be given clear advice on visiting for appointments, and will be told what measures are in place at the practice to keep them safe.

If they need to be referred to the hospital for a review or treatment, the GP will arrange this.

It is very important that anyone given a GP or hospital appointment should attend.

However, consultants in Devon’s hospitals say waiting times at Accident and Emergency departments are on the up and are reminding people only to use A&E if they have been referred there by another part of the NHS or have a genuine emergency.

This could include the signs of stroke, severe chest pain, worsening asthma, serious bleeding or loss of consciousness.

Measures such as social distancing, designated areas for people with and without Covid-19 and more cleaning are in place at local hospitals to keep patients and staff safe, but in many cases they mean fewer people can be seen, adding to the pressure on local services.

Patients are being asked to think about whether they can treat themselves with over-the-counter remedies, visit a pharmacist, or use a minor injury unit or walk-in centre.

Advice is available from the www.nhs.uk website, the online 111.nhs.uk service for coronavirus, or by calling the 111 phone line.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

Husband of cornea donor hopes her gift will inspire others

Marilyn Thomas, right, with Wendy Eagles at the Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

Husband of cornea donor hopes her gift will inspire others

Marilyn Thomas, right, with Wendy Eagles at the Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jenkins bags a hat-trick as Vikings net seven in pre-season win

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8010. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Bowls Club all set for two fun days and a socially distanced picnic

Enjoying the fun of a Bank Holiday event at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SBC

Friendlies come thick and fast for the Otters as season approaches

Action from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHER

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings to run two Under-7 sides in the coming season

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore

Sidmouth’s Zac Bess to skipper Devon in Sunday’s game at the Fortfield

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield