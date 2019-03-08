Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GP's bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

PUBLISHED: 06:45 24 June 2019

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A £1.4million bid to extend a struggling doctors' surgery has got through to the next round, putting it one step closure to being made a reality.

The Herald previously reported on a project to extend the Beacon Medical Centre and move GP services from Blackmore Health Centre to Sidmouth Victoria Hospital, helping to support the hospital's medical ward.

Funding for the scheme was originally rejected last year by the Department of Health and Social Care when all the available funding at the time, in Devon, went into secondary care.

This was despite the fact that Blackmore Health Centre had been rated as 'unfit-for-purpose', by regulators the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

But earlier this month, Doctor Joe Stych, a partner at Sid Valley Practice, said he had put forward a bid for new moneys after he was contacted by NHS England and Devon CCG to say further cash had been made available.

Dr Stych this week contacted the Herald to say they have had some success with their application.

He said: "Many projects have been turned down but we have been asked to submit a high level plan for our vision of services in Sidmouth.

"The next round of selection requires the practice to submit further plans to NHS England by the end of July.

"We are hopeful but have been in this situation before.

"It would be great to move the project forward so we can focus on seeing patients and improving the level of care to patients in the valley."

Dr Stych said they were already limited in what they could achieve by space constraints.

He added working with the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust and Sidmouth Hospital would help integrated working within the community and hospital teams which could only improve continuity and quality of care to their patients.

Dr Stych said: "Having a GP service provision from Sidmouth Hospital would safeguard a central town service and help strengthen the resolve of Sidmouth Hospital at what is politically a difficult time for community hospitals."

He added that the Beacon extension would also help increase capacity and access to primary care services, while also accommodating more students and GPs in training.

Read our previous stories here GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries and GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries.

Most Read

Sidmouth In Bloom prepares for five day secluded garden event

Sidmouth in Bloom's biggest fundraiser will take place from June 27 to July 1. Picture: Lynette Talbot

£200,000 rebuild of old church hall set to begin

Jaclynn Baker,John Slade, Haylor Lass and Sandra Duffin of The Meeting Place. Ref shs 24 19TI 6674. Picture: Terry Ife

You call that horse power? Donkey Sanctuary prepare for annual car show

The Donkey Sanctuary's car show will return on July 7. Picture: DARKFAIRYPHOTOGRAPHY

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Public meeting to attract climate change group volunteers

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth In Bloom prepares for five day secluded garden event

Sidmouth in Bloom's biggest fundraiser will take place from June 27 to July 1. Picture: Lynette Talbot

£200,000 rebuild of old church hall set to begin

Jaclynn Baker,John Slade, Haylor Lass and Sandra Duffin of The Meeting Place. Ref shs 24 19TI 6674. Picture: Terry Ife

You call that horse power? Donkey Sanctuary prepare for annual car show

The Donkey Sanctuary's car show will return on July 7. Picture: DARKFAIRYPHOTOGRAPHY

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Public meeting to attract climate change group volunteers

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary honour the stars of the past season

Ottery St Mary Football Club Golden Boot award winners with Budleigh Salterton ladies’ manager Dan Carthew. Picture HANNAH LAND

GP’s bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Barrow, Cook and Griffiths half centuries and four wicket hauls for Clayden, Dalton and Fowler as Sidmouth senior XIs net clean sweep of victories

Sidmouth batsman Alex Barrow in action at Exeter. Picture GERRY HUNT

Public meeting to attract climate change group volunteers

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

You call that horse power? Donkey Sanctuary prepare for annual car show

The Donkey Sanctuary's car show will return on July 7. Picture: DARKFAIRYPHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists