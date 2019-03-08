GP's bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

A £1.4million bid to extend a struggling doctors' surgery has got through to the next round, putting it one step closure to being made a reality.

The Herald previously reported on a project to extend the Beacon Medical Centre and move GP services from Blackmore Health Centre to Sidmouth Victoria Hospital, helping to support the hospital's medical ward.

Funding for the scheme was originally rejected last year by the Department of Health and Social Care when all the available funding at the time, in Devon, went into secondary care.

This was despite the fact that Blackmore Health Centre had been rated as 'unfit-for-purpose', by regulators the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

But earlier this month, Doctor Joe Stych, a partner at Sid Valley Practice, said he had put forward a bid for new moneys after he was contacted by NHS England and Devon CCG to say further cash had been made available.

Dr Stych this week contacted the Herald to say they have had some success with their application.

He said: "Many projects have been turned down but we have been asked to submit a high level plan for our vision of services in Sidmouth.

"The next round of selection requires the practice to submit further plans to NHS England by the end of July.

"We are hopeful but have been in this situation before.

"It would be great to move the project forward so we can focus on seeing patients and improving the level of care to patients in the valley."

Dr Stych said they were already limited in what they could achieve by space constraints.

He added working with the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust and Sidmouth Hospital would help integrated working within the community and hospital teams which could only improve continuity and quality of care to their patients.

Dr Stych said: "Having a GP service provision from Sidmouth Hospital would safeguard a central town service and help strengthen the resolve of Sidmouth Hospital at what is politically a difficult time for community hospitals."

He added that the Beacon extension would also help increase capacity and access to primary care services, while also accommodating more students and GPs in training.

