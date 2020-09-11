Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson Mark Taylor Hutchinson



An artistic father and son team are currently displaying their latest eye-catching works at a special exhibition at Grandpa’s Gallery in Seaton.

The prolific wildlife photographer and Sidmouth resident, Mark Taylor Hutchinson, and his father George Hutchinson are exhibiting works that include bold, vibrant photographic scenes and breath-taking artistry.

Mark is a well-known photographer with an extensive portfolio featuring a diverse array of wildlife from daring sharks, crocodiles and lions, to the more serene deer, kestrels and otters found in the East Devon countryside.

Mark’s future plans include plenty of travel and adventures, including a diving expedition capturing images of blue sharks in UK waters in September, a trip to Africa to photograph big cats - primarily lions and leopards – and a winter journey to Norway to dive with orcas.

In the meantime, you can see his current work at the Grandpa’s Gallery exhibit until Wednesday, September 16.