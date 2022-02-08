News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
EDDC launch new grant scheme for businesses affected by Covid

Published: 10:46 AM February 8, 2022
East Devon District Council is offering a business support package. Picture: East Devon District Council

Grants are available for East Devon businesses hit by the Covid surge caused by the Omicron variant.

The Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG4) scheme launched on Monday (February 7) to support companies severely impacted by the recent rise in cases across East Devon.

Businesses from any sector which are unable to claim the previous OHLG grant can apply for ARG4 support through East Devon District Council, including sole traders and homeworkers, where fixed business costs and an impact on trade since December 2021 can be demonstrated.

Hospitality, accommodation and leisure premises already eligible for support through the existing Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) cannot also be supported with ARG4 funding.     

Grant amounts for ARG4 will depend on how severely a business has been affected and whether the business occupies premises registered for business rates.

‘Severe impact’ is considered to be a drop in normal trading, income or service provision.

For example, this can be due to a significant drop in demand for or an inability to supply goods/services due to the recent local increase in Covid cases. 

Businesses which can evidence that the recent rise in cases meant trade had to be suspended for at least five consecutive working days (due to staff absence, for example), are eligible to receive a higher grant amount.

Councillor Paul Hayward, East Devon District Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for economy and assets, said: “That this support has been made available is testament to the fact many businesses are still suffering as a consequence of the pandemic.

"We’ll continue to work in support of these businesses, traders, charities and organisations for as long as is necessary. 

"This ARG4 scheme is a valuable opportunity for those whose trade has been undermined by the scale of recent Covid-19 infections and are unable to access support from existing schemes such as the OHLG. 

"We urge eligible businesses to be quick as the scheme closes to applications on March 7." 

To check eligibility information, FAQs and to submit an application, visit www.eastdevon.gov.uk/arg4.

The scheme closes to applications at 5pm on March 7.

