Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

PUBLISHED: 16:46 30 July 2019

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Archant

A document that was set to reveal the possible locations for more than 57,000 new homes across four districts has been delayed.

The paper, which details sites put forward for developments of 500 homes or more in East Devon, Mid Devon, Teignbridge and Exeter (Greater Exeter) was due to be published in June.

More than 700 parcels of land were proposed by agents, developers and landowners during the 'call for sites' for the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan (GESP). Details of these options were due to be published in June.

However following the elections, a review of the timetable is 'likely' be needed, according to the GESP website.

Four councils are involved in the development of the plan - Exeter City Council, East Devon District Council, Mid Devon District Council and Teignbridge District Council.

But, in May's elections the Conservative leadership at three of the district councils lost control.

The Local Housing Need Assessment for the Greater Exeter Area, published in November 2018, quotes an annual housing need figure in East Devon of 844. It states that the GESP authorities must plan to deliver at least 2,593 homes per annum between them up to 2040.

The assessment of larger strategic sites is being undertaken and the results will be published in a housing and economic land availability assessment (HELAA) alongside the draft Greater Exeter Strategic Plan.

The assessment of smaller sites will be undertaken by the four individual councils (as relevant). And, the results in HELAA will support the respective local plans.

The timetable is:

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan timetable:

- Issues Consultation - February 2017 (completed).

- Draft policies and site options - June 2019 (Now under review).

- Draft Plan Consultation - November 2019 (Now under review).

- Publication (Proposed Submission) - February 2021.

- Submission - July 2021.

- Hearings - September 2021.

- Adoption - April 2022.

If approved, then the GESP would supersede and sit above the existing local plans, but they would not be scrapped.

Read Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released here.

