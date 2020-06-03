£2million target for campaign to ‘rescue’ Sidmouth’s Sidholme Hotel

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor John McGregor

A group hoping to buy Sidmouth’s Sidholme Hotel and turn it into a music and cultural venue has set itself a fundraising target of £2million.

The front of the hotel and part of its grounds. Picture: John McGregor The front of the hotel and part of its grounds. Picture: John McGregor

The Save Sidmouth’s Hidden Gem working group was formed in response to the news and is working with Methodist Guild Holidays to secure the Sidholme Hotel’s future for the community.

The company has offered the group an opportunity to put forward an outline proposal for the hotel’s future development and raise the money to buy it, before putting it on the open market.

Save Sidmouth’s Hidden Gem believes the hotel has ‘great potential’ for development into a centre of excellence for art, music and culture for the whole of the south west, as well as a venue for weddings, conferences, charity functions and other events.

The group is currently approaching local businesses, individuals and organisations that have been using the premises.

Volunteers at work maintaining the 'Lost Garden' at the Sidholme Hotel. Picture: John McGregor Volunteers at work maintaining the 'Lost Garden' at the Sidholme Hotel. Picture: John McGregor

It also plans to explore opportunities to win funding from national organisations, such as those that support the arts.

Anyone who would like to donate towards the project can send a cheque to the group or visit its GoFundMe page (details below).

The group says if its bid to buy the hotel is not successful, the funds will be put towards ‘good and worthy charitable causes within the Sid Valley Community’.

The Sid Vale Association has expressed concern over the potential sale of the Sidholme Hotel and is supporting the rescue project.

The SVA said: “We wish them every success. If this is unsuccessful the SVA will do everything in its power to prevent any adverse development which would harm it.”

In the meantime, a group of volunteers who help maintain the Sidholme Hotel’s grounds is appealing for more help.

The Sidholme Garden Friends are tending flowerbeds, pots and troughs, easily maintaining social distancing within the large grounds.

Anyone who would like to help can simply turn up on a Tuesday morning, or contact John McGregor for more information, tel 07471 204663, mobile 01395 512728, email johnmcgregor765@gmail.com.

To donate to the campaign to buy the hotel, visit its GoFundMe page

Cheques should be made payable to “Save Sidmouth’s Hidden Gem” and sent by post to Mukie Gosrani, 11 Lymebourne Park, Sidmouth, EX10 9HX.