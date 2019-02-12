Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Old staffie Gucci needs a home to live out rest of life in comfort

PUBLISHED: 12:03 25 February 2019

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8914. Picture: Terry Ife

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8914. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An old staffie is looking for a home in which to spend the last few years of her life.

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8927. Picture: Terry IfeGucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8927. Picture: Terry Ife

Gucci, 11, is currently staying with Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery. She is a little overweight and would need a home that could give her lots of short walks. Gucci currently weighs 26 kilos and needs to lose 10 kilos to be a healthy size.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “Although she is a big girl she doesn’t pull. Since being with us she has also started to play and run around with us and is affectionate. Her perfect home would be with a mature couple with lots of time to give her several short walks a day.”

Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call 01404 815487 for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Recent bank closures prompt public meeting about ‘filling the gap’

Tony Greenham, founder and director of South West Mutual. Picture: Graham Flack

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife

Old staffie Gucci needs a home to live out rest of life in comfort

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8914. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard RFC seeking new head coach or coaches to take the club forward

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Ottery St Mary-based trainer retains Devon National title as Dawson City triumphs again

Dawson City in action. Picture EXETER RACECOURSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists