Old staffie Gucci needs a home to live out rest of life in comfort

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Picture: Terry Ife

An old staffie is looking for a home in which to spend the last few years of her life.

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Picture: Terry Ife

Gucci, 11, is currently staying with Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery. She is a little overweight and would need a home that could give her lots of short walks. Gucci currently weighs 26 kilos and needs to lose 10 kilos to be a healthy size.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “Although she is a big girl she doesn’t pull. Since being with us she has also started to play and run around with us and is affectionate. Her perfect home would be with a mature couple with lots of time to give her several short walks a day.”

Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call 01404 815487 for more information.