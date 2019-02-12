Old staffie Gucci needs a home to live out rest of life in comfort
PUBLISHED: 12:03 25 February 2019
Archant
An old staffie is looking for a home in which to spend the last few years of her life.
Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8927. Picture: Terry Ife
Gucci, 11, is currently staying with Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery. She is a little overweight and would need a home that could give her lots of short walks. Gucci currently weighs 26 kilos and needs to lose 10 kilos to be a healthy size.
Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “Although she is a big girl she doesn’t pull. Since being with us she has also started to play and run around with us and is affectionate. Her perfect home would be with a mature couple with lots of time to give her several short walks a day.”
Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call 01404 815487 for more information.
Comments have been disabled on this article.