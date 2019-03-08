Guest trumpeter Andy Dickens at Pete Allen jazz concert

Trumpeter Andy Dickens. Picture: Contributed Contributed

Pete Allen's guest musician for the jazz concert at Sidholme Music Room on Sunday, September 22 will be Andy Dickens on trumpet.

Ever the eccentric, Andy was featured in the Waitrose magazine recently in connection with the weird and wonderful items that can be used (by him, anyway) as mutes.

Pete's band is always fun, and Andy's presence tends to bring an air of unpredictability to the proceedings.

Available on Sunday will be Pete's autobiography, recently published, and single-session tickets to his 65th birthday bash weekend from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24 at Sidholme Hotel.

These can also be booked by ringing 07501 821385.

On the Friday evening the full Pete Allen Jazz Band will open the weekend with a flourish, and on the Saturday evening they will take turns on the stage with Tad Newton's Jazz Friends.

This Sunday's show will start at 3pm, and doors to the Music Room will open at 2.30pm. Admission £13.50.