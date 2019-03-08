Guests invited Sidmouth Community Christmas Day Lunch

Photos from a previous year's Sidmouth's annual Christmas lunch. Credit: Sarah Aires Archant

Anyone who will be alone this Christmas, whether they are single or in a couple, has been invited to the Sidmouth Christmas Day Community Lunch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carla Scott and her volunteers have been busy organising this year's event which has up to 80 spaces available.

The Christmas Day lunch will include all the trimmings and transport can be provided free of charge.

To help keep the community initiative going Carla is also asking Sidmouth businesses to offer their support, whether financially or with specific items towards the lunch.

Carla said she volunteered last year and saw how generous the local community was in supporting the event.

She added: "It was nice to see people having a nice meal and not have to worry about anything other than having a great meal with good company."

Email sidmouthcommunity

christmas@hotmail.com or call Carla on 07751 382739 for more information.