Guests invited Sidmouth Community Christmas Day Lunch
PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 October 2019
Anyone who will be alone this Christmas, whether they are single or in a couple, has been invited to the Sidmouth Christmas Day Community Lunch.
Carla Scott and her volunteers have been busy organising this year's event which has up to 80 spaces available.
The Christmas Day lunch will include all the trimmings and transport can be provided free of charge.
To help keep the community initiative going Carla is also asking Sidmouth businesses to offer their support, whether financially or with specific items towards the lunch.
Carla said she volunteered last year and saw how generous the local community was in supporting the event.
She added: "It was nice to see people having a nice meal and not have to worry about anything other than having a great meal with good company."
Email sidmouthcommunity
christmas@hotmail.com or call Carla on 07751 382739 for more information.
