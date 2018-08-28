Leading classical guitarist Sean Shires in Sidmouth Music concert

Concert at Sidmouth Parish Church will also feature lute music adapted for the guitar

A performance by the Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe is the next in the Sidmouth Music series of concerts.

Sean Shibe, born in Edinburgh in 1992 of English and Japanese heritage, is one of the foremost guitarists of his generation, who takes a refreshingly different approach to the traditional classical guitar canon and is comfortable challenging embedded preconceptions.

At the age of just 20, he was the first guitarist selected for the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist Scheme.

He now plays across the globe and his recordings meet with critical acclaim.

He will play at Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, January 26, at 3pm.

His programme will open with three pieces by Villa-Lobos, probably the 20th century’s most important composer for the guitar.

His Etude in C sharp minor is one of a set of 12 published in 1953, the piece having been premiered in USA by no less than Andres Segovia in 1947. Then follow two preludes from 1940, the first showing Villa-Lobos’ love of the music of Bach, the second, an atmospheric homage to the Brazilian Indians.

Closing the first half will be the music of JS Bach himself; his Lute Suite no 2 (BWV 997) will be transcribed into A minor from C minor to better suit it to the guitar.

In the second half, Sean will explore lute music from some of the archives created in Scotland in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The lute was extremely popular for social events and gatherings, and tunes were ‘collected’ by members of the gentry from various sources, forming the archives which have come to us today.

His concert will then close with a second piece of JS Bach, the Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV 998 which, like its predecessor piece from the first half, was probably written for a new form of keyboard lute for which Bach wrote a number of works.

Tickets at £17 are available online (www.sidmouthmusic.org.uk) or at Paragon Books or the TIC in Sidmouth or on the door. More information on the Sidmouth Music series of concerts is available on the website or from 01395 514618.

