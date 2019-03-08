Support given to singles and those struggling to eat well

Auction winner Sarah Birnie with her Manchester United signed football, Alana Medforth from River Cottage, Mike Huskins from event sponsor Dalwood Vineyard, HALFF founder Tiggy Parry and Sarah Banks, HALFF volunteer. Picture: Contributed Archant

Support has been given to tenants in Sidmouth who live alone and struggle to eat well, after a donation of £5,000 from an East Devon charity.

As well as its work in Sidmouth, Axminster-based Health and Local Food for Families (HALFF) helps people in need to learn to cook healthy food for themselves and their families.

This includes those suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease and those who are caring for others.

The money raised was donated after a three-course dinner at River Cottage on Thursday, March 14, which featured a charity auction supported by local businesses.

The charity runs projects in East Devon, South Somerset and West Dorset including group sessions to help people to avoid some of the problems connected with being overweight, especially as obesity is also linked to deprivation and depression.