Do the monster dash - Halloween special beach fun for dogs in Sidmouth

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1957. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dog owners can get into the Halloween spirit with a frighteningly fun dog dash on Sidmouth Beach this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jennifer Jennings-Wright, of Toto's of Sidmouth, organised the first event at the start of October to mark the end of the beach ban for dogs.

She and pet Toto were joined by more than 20 dogs on the day.

Following positive feedback she has decided to run a Halloween dog dash on Sunday (October 27) from 10.30am.

Owners and their pets are invited to dress up in spooky attire.

Mrs Jennings-Wright said the shop wanted to find a day where more people, including children, could come along.

She said: "It will be a Halloween special, so dogs, and owners, can dress up if desired, just for fun.

"The date and time also means that children can join in and people who are not Sunday working."

Read more

Dogs dash for a dip as Sidmouth beach reopens to canine community