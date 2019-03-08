Hannah Rarity makes strong debut at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Hannah Rarity and Ewan Robertson at the Ham Marquee. Picture: Paul Strange Paul Strange

Hannah Rarity is a fine young Scottish singer who approached her first Sidmouth appearance - as support for The Spooky Men's Chorale, no less - with impressive confidence.

At the Ham, on Saturday, August 3 she was accompanied by the subtle guitar of Ewan Robertson, member of the great band Braebach.

Hannah was the winner of the 2018 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Singer of the Year Award. Her voice is strong and pure, with some of the quality of Karine Polwart: her set included some of her own songs, including the beautiful Anna's Lullaby, and traditional songs such as The Land o' the Leal and Erin Go Brach, learned from the singing of Dick Gaughan.

Her final song, Andy M. Stewart's haunting Where Are You Tonight I Wonder, really showed the power and beauty of her voice, and she was very much appreciated by the Ham audience.

NICOLA KING