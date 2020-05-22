Advanced search

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 May 2020

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Archant

The founder of an Ottery animal charity has celebrated her 108th birthday.

Topsy is well known for her love of animals. Picture: Arcot House Topsy is well known for her love of animals. Picture: Arcot House

Gertrude ‘Topsy’ Hindley is fondly known for setting up the Sidmouth Animal Welfare and Animal Rescue Centre, now known as ARC in 1972.

Topsy was the youngest of four when she moved to the town to look after her grandmother, with her mother and father.

She lived in her family home for 92 years, moving to Arcot House when she was 102.

In 2015, Topsy hit the national headlines when she told the Herald that she had never owned a television opting to look after dogs instead and running her charity ARC.

She always maintained that the secret to her long life was that she’s never watched television.

She previously told the paper, “I never thought of it as a charity, I just couldn’t bear to see them [the dogs] neglected.”

Her father Charles lived to 100 after being advised to move to Sidmouth for his health.

As a young girl, Topsy pursued a love of music, playing the viola in the Sidmouth Orchestra.

She was taught by renowned conductor and musician Clifford Brown.

Samantha Evens, the senior and registered manager at Arcot, said: “Topsy is an amazing lady and is a big part of the Arcot family.

“We are all wishing her a big happy 108th birthday and will be celebrating this with tea and cake in the garden while social distancing with her second family.”

Samantha said Topsy has never been one to like or use technology, not even a TV, but now she has really taken to watching video clips of her favourite animals - dogs.

One of Topsy on a Ipad watching Animals, her favourite is dogs.

Topsy also spends her time reading her postcards and letters she receives from her family and friends.

Topsy then chooses what ones she likes to put on display and communicate with the staff.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting the Sidmouth Herald Facebook page or www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

Get creative with the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Paedophile who had 3,500 child abuse images avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

How to work safely in other people’s homes - Government guidance to tradespeople

Full details of what needs to be considered while working in other people's homes, under the Covid-19 restrictions, can be found at www.gov.uk/workingsafely. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

Get creative with the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Paedophile who had 3,500 child abuse images avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

How to work safely in other people’s homes - Government guidance to tradespeople

Full details of what needs to be considered while working in other people's homes, under the Covid-19 restrictions, can be found at www.gov.uk/workingsafely. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Sidmouth march on / Sidbury tie and Ottery St Mary are beaten - T20 League matchday seven results

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Get creative with the Stay Home Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 event

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry Ife

How to work safely in other people’s homes - Government guidance to tradespeople

Full details of what needs to be considered while working in other people's homes, under the Covid-19 restrictions, can be found at www.gov.uk/workingsafely. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24