Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

PUBLISHED: 16:11 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 18 March 2020

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

A Sidmouth man has been left incensed after flytippers dumped a sofe and bed – among other household waste – outside of his home.

James Woollacott ventured outside his house, in Chelson Lane, Harcombe, to discover the large haul of rubbish dumped in front of his driveway on March 18.

The rubbish consisted of a leather two-seater sofa bed, purple suade double bed, a picture of a VW, a wooden table, a carpet and a decorating table.

Mr Woollacott, who lives down an isolated farm track, said: “I’d feel angry and frustration if someone innocently paid for the disposal. None of the items are even chargeable at the recycling centre.”

Mr Woollacott may be forced to take the rubbish to the tip himself, and is hoping people may notice the items dumped outside of his house, so he can trace the original owners.

Anyone who saw anything can email the Herald on sidmouth.editorial@archantco.uk

